La Brea Bakery French Baguette
10.5 ozUPC: 0078142100184
Purchase Options
Located in DELI/BAKE
Product Details
- Non GMO Project Verified
- Certified Kosher Parve
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.167baguette (50 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium350mg15.22%
Total Carbohydrate30g10.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein4g
Calcium8mg0%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium50mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Unbleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Contains 2% or Less of: Sour Culture, Salt, Yeast, Semolina
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
