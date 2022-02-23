La Brea Bakery® Pane Toscano Loaf
Product Details
From starter to finish, it takes over 24 hours to make a loaf of La Brea Bakery bread. It isn't the easiest way, but with patience and care come deep and complex flavors. Our commitment to simple, high-quality ingredients, long proofing times, and our original starter hasn't changed since we baked our first loaf on La Brea Avenue back in 1989.
Our breads taste best on day of purchase. If not consuming right away, please store in the freezer.
- Italian style bread using a Tuscan inspired recipe
- Great for Breakfast Breads, French Toast and Grilled Cheese
- Pairs well with Chianti Classico, Lager, Asiago Cheese
- Non GMO
- Kosher
- Not Bioengineered
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Unbleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sour Culture, Honey, Contains 2% or Less of Semolina, Salt, Canola Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Yeast
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
