La Brea Bakery® Pane Toscano Loaf
La Brea Bakery® Pane Toscano Loaf Perspective: left
La Brea Bakery® Pane Toscano Loaf Perspective: right
La Brea Bakery® Pane Toscano Loaf

16 oz
Located in DELI/BAKE

Product Details

From starter to finish, it takes over 24 hours to make a loaf of La Brea Bakery bread. It isn't the easiest way, but with patience and care come deep and complex flavors. Our commitment to simple, high-quality ingredients, long proofing times, and our original starter hasn't changed since we baked our first loaf on La Brea Avenue back in 1989.

Our breads taste best on day of purchase. If not consuming right away, please store in the freezer.

  • Italian style bread using a Tuscan inspired recipe
  • Great for Breakfast Breads, French Toast and Grilled Cheese
  • Pairs well with Chianti Classico, Lager, Asiago Cheese
  • Our breads taste best on day of purchase. If not consuming right away, please store in the freezer.
  • Non GMO
  • Kosher
  • Not Bioengineered

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.125loaf (57 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium310mg13.48%
Total Carbohydrate31g11.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein5g
Calcium8mg0%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium50mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Unbleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sour Culture, Honey, Contains 2% or Less of Semolina, Salt, Canola Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Yeast

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
