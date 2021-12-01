Ingredients

UNBLEACHED ENRICHED FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), WATER, SOUR CULTURE, HULLED MILLET, FLAX SEEDS, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF: SUNFLOWER SEEDS, CANOLA OIL, SALT, YEAST, POPPY SEEDS, SEMOLINA, SUGAR, CULTURED WHEAT STARCH, ENZYMES. CONTAINS: WHEAT. MADE IN A FACILITY THAT ALSO PROCESSES MILK, SOY AND TREE NUTS (PECANS AND WALNUTS).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Shellfish,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More