La Brea Bakery Seeded Sourdough Rolls
La Brea Bakery Seeded Sourdough Rolls

6 ct / 2.2 ozUPC: 0001308725636
This demi French baguette's smooth taste and crisp, golden crust make it the perfect bread for your favorite sandwiches.

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
108.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 ROLL
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g4%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium300mg13%
Total Carbohydrate31g11%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar1g
Protein5g
Calcium55mg4%
Iron2mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
UNBLEACHED ENRICHED FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), WATER, SOUR CULTURE, HULLED MILLET, FLAX SEEDS, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF: SUNFLOWER SEEDS, CANOLA OIL, SALT, YEAST, POPPY SEEDS, SEMOLINA, SUGAR, CULTURED WHEAT STARCH, ENZYMES. CONTAINS: WHEAT. MADE IN A FACILITY THAT ALSO PROCESSES MILK, SOY AND TREE NUTS (PECANS AND WALNUTS).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Shellfish,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

