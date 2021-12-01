La Brea Bakery Take & Bake Everything Rolls Perspective: front
La Brea Bakery Take & Bake Everything Rolls Perspective: left
La Brea Bakery Take & Bake Everything Rolls Perspective: right
La Brea Bakery Take & Bake Everything Rolls

6 ct / 12 ozUPC: 0001308725637
Product Details

Baked with onions, poppy seeds and sesame seeds.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
108.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 ROLL
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium20mg20%
Total Carbohydrate33g12%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar2g
Protein5g
Calcium58mg4%
Iron2mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
UNBLEACHED ENRICHED FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), WATER, SOUR CULTURE, DEHYDRATED MINCED ONION, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF: CANOLA OIL, SUGAR, SALT, POPPY SEEDS, MALTED BARLEY EXTRACT, SESAME SEEDS, SEMOLINA, CULTURED WHEAT STARCH, SEA SALT, YEAST, ENZYMES. CONTAINS: WHEAT. MADE IN A FACILITY THAT ALSO PROCESSES MILK, SOY AND TREE NUTS (PECANS AND WALNUTS).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Shellfish,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible