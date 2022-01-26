La Brea Bakery Take & Bake French Sandwich Rolls Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
La Brea Bakery Take & Bake French Sandwich Rolls Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
La Brea Bakery Take & Bake French Sandwich Rolls Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

La Brea Bakery Take & Bake French Sandwich Rolls

4 ct / 12 ozUPC: 0001308725632
Purchase Options
Located in DELI/BAKE

Product Details

Baked with 4 simple ingredients. Great to use for the following recipes: Steak & gorgonzola melt, French bread pizza bites, Shakshuka & Chevre and Banh Mi. Bread is non-GMO project certified and vegan.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
48.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 DEMI-BAGUETTE
Amount per serving
Calories270
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium650mg28%
Total Carbohydrate56g20%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar1g
Protein8g
Calcium80mg6%
Iron3.7mg20%
Potassium100mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
UNBLEACHED ENRICHED FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), WATER, SOUR CULTURE, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF: SALT, SEMOLINA, CULTURED WHEAT STARCH, YEAST, ENZYMES. CONTAINS: WHEAT. MADE IN A FACILITY THAT ALSO PROCESSES MILK, SOY AND TREE NUTS (PECANS AND WALNUTS).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Shellfish,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More