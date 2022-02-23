La Brea Bakery Toasted Sunflower Honey Bread Loaf Perspective: front
La Brea Bakery Toasted Sunflower Honey Bread Loaf Perspective: left
La Brea Bakery Toasted Sunflower Honey Bread Loaf Perspective: right
La Brea Bakery Toasted Sunflower Honey Bread Loaf

16 ozUPC: 0078142152423
  • Non GMO Project Verified
  • Certified Kosher Parve

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.125loaf (57 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium300mg13.04%
Total Carbohydrate30g10.91%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar3g
Protein6g
Calcium15mg2%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium114mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unbleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sunflower Seeds, Honey, Sour Culture, Contains 2% or Less of: Dark Rye Flour, Cracked Wheat, Salt, Whole Wheat Flour, Flax Seeds, Yeast, Semolina, Cracked Barley, Cracked Corn, Cracked Rye, Cracked Brown Rice, Cracked Triticale, Cracked Millet, Cracked Oats, Cracked Flax Seed

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.