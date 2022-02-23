Ingredients

Unbleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sunflower Seeds, Honey, Sour Culture, Contains 2% or Less of: Dark Rye Flour, Cracked Wheat, Salt, Whole Wheat Flour, Flax Seeds, Yeast, Semolina, Cracked Barley, Cracked Corn, Cracked Rye, Cracked Brown Rice, Cracked Triticale, Cracked Millet, Cracked Oats, Cracked Flax Seed

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More