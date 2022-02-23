Hover to Zoom
La Brea Roasted Garlic Sliced Bread
15.5 ozUPC: 0078142100470
Purchase Options
Located in DELI/BAKE
Product Details
- Non GMO Project verified
- Certified kosher parve
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.125loaf (57 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.85%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium340mg14.17%
Total Carbohydrate31g10.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein5g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Shellfish.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More