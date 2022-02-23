Hover to Zoom
La Brea Sliced French Baguette
10.5 ozUPC: 0078142102115
- Non GMO Project Verified.
- Certified Kosher Parve.
Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium400mg17%
Total Carbohydrate33g11%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein6g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Unbleached Enriched Flour ( Wheat Flour , Malted Barley Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Water , Sour Culture , Salt , Yeast , Semolina .
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Shellfish.
