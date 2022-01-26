Hover to Zoom
La Brea Take & Bake French Baguette Twin Pack
2 ct / 12 ozUPC: 0078142117010
- Non GMO Project Verified
- Certified Kosher Parve
- Take and Bake at your own convenience
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333loaf (57 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.77%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium370mg15.42%
Total Carbohydrate29g9.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein5g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Unbleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sour Culture, Salt, Yeast, Semolina, Cultured Wheat Starch, Organic Whole Wheat Flour, Enzymes
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
