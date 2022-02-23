La Brea Three Cheese Sliced Semolina Bread Perspective: front
La Brea Three Cheese Sliced Semolina Bread

17.5 OzUPC: 0078142100480
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2slices (57 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2.31%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium320mg13.33%
Total Carbohydrate22g7.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein13g
Calcium80mg8%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Unbleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Durum Flour, Semolina, Roasted Garlic, Medium Asiago Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Asiago Fresh Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Romano Cheese (Pasteurized Cow's Milk, Salt, Cheese Culture, Enzymes), Salt, Parmesan Cheese (Milk, Salt, Cheese Culture, Enzymes), Sour Culture, Maltodextrin, Whey, Yeast, Olive Oil, Natural Flavors, Black Pepper, Ascorbic Acid (Added as A Dough Conditioner)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

