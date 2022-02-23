Ingredients

Unbleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Durum Flour, Semolina, Roasted Garlic, Medium Asiago Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Asiago Fresh Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Romano Cheese (Pasteurized Cow's Milk, Salt, Cheese Culture, Enzymes), Salt, Parmesan Cheese (Milk, Salt, Cheese Culture, Enzymes), Sour Culture, Maltodextrin, Whey, Yeast, Olive Oil, Natural Flavors, Black Pepper, Ascorbic Acid (Added as A Dough Conditioner)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

