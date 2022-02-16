Ingredients

Whole Wheat Flour , Water , Wheat Gluten , Sugar , Yeast , Brown Sugar , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Each Of : the Following : Flax Seed , Whole Rye Flour , Salt , Rolled Oats , Soybean Oil , Barley Flakes , Triticale Flour , Cultured Wheat Flour , Sunflower Seed , Vinegar , Monoglycerides , Enzymes , Ascorbic Acid , Wheat Starch , Whole Amaranth , Hulled Whole Millet , Whole Khorasan Wheat Flour , Whole Brown Rice Flour , Whole Buckwheat Flour , Whole Milled Corn , Whole Spelt Flour , Monocalcium Phosphate , Soy Lecithin , Calcium Sulfate , Topped with Whole Amaranth Seed , Flaxseed and Wheat Bran .

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Shellfish.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible