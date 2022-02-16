La Brea Whole Grain Sliced Bread Perspective: front
La Brea Whole Grain Sliced Bread

18 ozUPC: 0078142152426
Located in DELI/BAKE

  • Non GMO Project verified
  • Certified kosher parve
  • Whole grain stamp

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
9.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium280mg12%
Total Carbohydrate32g11%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar2g
Protein5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Whole Wheat Flour , Water , Wheat Gluten , Sugar , Yeast , Brown Sugar , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Each Of : the Following : Flax Seed , Whole Rye Flour , Salt , Rolled Oats , Soybean Oil , Barley Flakes , Triticale Flour , Cultured Wheat Flour , Sunflower Seed , Vinegar , Monoglycerides , Enzymes , Ascorbic Acid , Wheat Starch , Whole Amaranth , Hulled Whole Millet , Whole Khorasan Wheat Flour , Whole Brown Rice Flour , Whole Buckwheat Flour , Whole Milled Corn , Whole Spelt Flour , Monocalcium Phosphate , Soy Lecithin , Calcium Sulfate , Topped with Whole Amaranth Seed , Flaxseed and Wheat Bran .

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Shellfish.

