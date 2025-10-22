Hover to Zoom
La Choy Soy Sauce
10 fl ozUPC: 0004430012513
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7
Product Details
Take your recipe to the next level with La Choy Soy Sauce!
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1250mg52.08%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Potassium65mg1.86%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Salt, Corn Syrup, Caramel Color, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More