La Choy Sweet & Sour Stir Fry Sauce & Marinade Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

La Choy Sweet & Sour Stir Fry Sauce & Marinade

14.8 ozUPC: 0004430012082
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

Re-create your favorite Asian meals with La Choy Sweet & Sour Stir Fry Sauce & Marinade. Use this sauce as a stir-fry sauce, as an easy marinade for meats, as a dip for your favorite egg rolls or even as a fried rice seasoning. Creating flavorful Asian dishes has never been easier, including the Crispy Sweet & Sour Chicken recipe found on the back of the bottle. You can also drizzle this sweet, tangy sauce over a simple vegetable stir-fry for a tasty, easy-to-prepare dinner. La Choy Stir Fry Sauce & Marinade is made with no artificial flavors, no artificial preservatives and no artificial dyes. Since 1922, La Choy has made Asian Style meals easy to prepare at home.

  • Colored with Oleoresin Paprika

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (77 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium460mg20%
Total Carbohydrate36g13.09%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar29g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Distilled Vinegar, Modified Corn Starch, Less Than 2% of Salt, Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Dried Red Bell Peppers, Oleoresin Paprika.

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More