Re-create your favorite Asian meals with La Choy Sweet & Sour Stir Fry Sauce & Marinade. Use this sauce as a stir-fry sauce, as an easy marinade for meats, as a dip for your favorite egg rolls or even as a fried rice seasoning. Creating flavorful Asian dishes has never been easier, including the Crispy Sweet & Sour Chicken recipe found on the back of the bottle. You can also drizzle this sweet, tangy sauce over a simple vegetable stir-fry for a tasty, easy-to-prepare dinner. La Choy Stir Fry Sauce & Marinade is made with no artificial flavors, no artificial preservatives and no artificial dyes. Since 1922, La Choy has made Asian Style meals easy to prepare at home.

Colored with Oleoresin Paprika