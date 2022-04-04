La Choy Sweet & Sour Stir Fry Sauce & Marinade
Re-create your favorite Asian meals with La Choy Sweet & Sour Stir Fry Sauce & Marinade. Use this sauce as a stir-fry sauce, as an easy marinade for meats, as a dip for your favorite egg rolls or even as a fried rice seasoning. Creating flavorful Asian dishes has never been easier, including the Crispy Sweet & Sour Chicken recipe found on the back of the bottle. You can also drizzle this sweet, tangy sauce over a simple vegetable stir-fry for a tasty, easy-to-prepare dinner. La Choy Stir Fry Sauce & Marinade is made with no artificial flavors, no artificial preservatives and no artificial dyes. Since 1922, La Choy has made Asian Style meals easy to prepare at home.
- Colored with Oleoresin Paprika
Water, Sugar, Distilled Vinegar, Modified Corn Starch, Less Than 2% of Salt, Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Dried Red Bell Peppers, Oleoresin Paprika.
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
