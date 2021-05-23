La Crema Monterey Pinot Gris is an elegant, fresh and juicy white wine with subtle orchard fruit flavors. An opulent, yet approachable white wine, this light bodied Pinot Gris has aromas of guava, Israeli melon and Meyer lemon, followed by flavors of nectarine, key lime and pineapple. This white wine Pinot Gris presents layers of fresh fruit flavors, distinctive minerality and crisp acidity.

Pinot Gris wine with lemon, nectarine and tropical fruit flavors

Pair this dry white wine with Thai coconut noodle soup, chicken pot pie and shrimp salad

Light bodied La Crema wine offers lively acidity and a lingering, minerally finish

Serve this Pinot Gris dry wine bottle with dinner or for a special occasion

California wine from the cool climates in Monterey County