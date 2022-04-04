La Crema's Sonoma Coast Chardonnay is a well-structured and generous white wine sourced from select vineyards in Northern California's world-class coastal growing region. Fermented and aged in oak barrels, this Sonoma Coast Chardonnay is medium bodied with a rich mouthfeel. Fresh and bright, this Chardonnay is best-in-class and perfect for your next occasion.

Pair with crab cakes, grilled chicken skewers, polenta and grilled salmon

Flavors: Lemon Drop, White Stone-fruit, Yellow Plum, Melon

Aromas: Apricot, Gala Apple, Oak, Spice

Finish: Dry, Rich

Oak Influence: Medium

Alcohol Content: 13.5%

Produced in Sonoma County, California