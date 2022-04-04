Hover to Zoom
La Crema Sonoma Coast Chardonnay White Wine
375 mLUPC: 0004933100037
La Crema's Sonoma Coast Chardonnay is a well-structured and generous white wine sourced from select vineyards in Northern California's world-class coastal growing region. Fermented and aged in oak barrels, this Sonoma Coast Chardonnay is medium bodied with a rich mouthfeel. Fresh and bright, this Chardonnay is best-in-class and perfect for your next occasion.
- Pair with crab cakes, grilled chicken skewers, polenta and grilled salmon
- Flavors: Lemon Drop, White Stone-fruit, Yellow Plum, Melon
- Aromas: Apricot, Gala Apple, Oak, Spice
- Finish: Dry, Rich
- Oak Influence: Medium
- Alcohol Content: 13.5%
- Produced in Sonoma County, California