La Crema Sonoma Coast Chardonnay White Wine
La Crema Sonoma Coast Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: back
La Crema Sonoma Coast Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: left
La Crema Sonoma Coast Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: right
La Crema Sonoma Coast Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: top
La Crema Sonoma Coast Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: bottom
La Crema Sonoma Coast Chardonnay White Wine

375 mLUPC: 0004933100037
Product Details

La Crema's Sonoma Coast Chardonnay is a well-structured and generous white wine sourced from select vineyards in Northern California's world-class coastal growing region. Fermented and aged in oak barrels, this Sonoma Coast Chardonnay is medium bodied with a rich mouthfeel. Fresh and bright, this Chardonnay is best-in-class and perfect for your next occasion.

  • Pair with crab cakes, grilled chicken skewers, polenta and grilled salmon
  • Flavors: Lemon Drop, White Stone-fruit, Yellow Plum, Melon
  • Aromas: Apricot, Gala Apple, Oak, Spice
  • Finish: Dry, Rich
  • Oak Influence: Medium
  • Alcohol Content: 13.5%
  • Produced in Sonoma County, California