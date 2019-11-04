Hover to Zoom
La Crema Sonoma Coast Chardonnay White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0004933100222
Product Details
La Crema Sonoma Coast Chardonnay is an elegant and well-structured dry white wine from the world-class Sonoma Coast growing region. A medium bodied La Crema, this opulent, yet approachable wine has a rich mouthfeel and offers aromas of apricot, apple and hints of oak and spice followed by flavors of white stone fruit and yellow plum. This wine is vibrant and concentrated with a silky texture.
- La Crema white wine Chardonnay offers flavors of white stone fruit and yellow plum
- Pair this dry wine with seafood, chicken or dessert
- Medium bodied Chardonnay wine featuring apricot, apple, oak and spice aromas with silky texture balanced by acidity that drives a lingering finish
- Serve this La Crema wine bottle for dinner or to celebrate a special occasion
- California wine from the Sonoma Coast
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories123.48
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium7.35mg
Total Carbohydrate3.18g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1.41g
Protein0.1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
100% , from : Chardonnay Grapes
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible