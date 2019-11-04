La Crema Sonoma Coast Chardonnay is an elegant and well-structured dry white wine from the world-class Sonoma Coast growing region. A medium bodied La Crema, this opulent, yet approachable wine has a rich mouthfeel and offers aromas of apricot, apple and hints of oak and spice followed by flavors of white stone fruit and yellow plum. This wine is vibrant and concentrated with a silky texture.

La Crema white wine Chardonnay offers flavors of white stone fruit and yellow plum

Pair this dry wine with seafood, chicken or dessert

Medium bodied Chardonnay wine featuring apricot, apple, oak and spice aromas with silky texture balanced by acidity that drives a lingering finish

Serve this La Crema wine bottle for dinner or to celebrate a special occasion

California wine from the Sonoma Coast