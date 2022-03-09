Hover to Zoom
La Fe Green Plantains Tostones
40 ozUPC: 0002354510164
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
8.0 About servings per container
Serving size3 pieces
Amount per serving
Calories280
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium30mg1%
Total Carbohydrate64g23%
Dietary Fiber4g14%
Sugar0g0%
Protein1g2%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron2mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Green Plantain, Palm Oil
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More