Nutrition Facts

8.0 About servings per container

Serving size 3 pieces

Amount per serving

Calories 280

% Daily value*

Total Fat 2g 3% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Trans Fat 0g 0%

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 30mg 1%

Total Carbohydrate 64g 23% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Sugar 0g 0%

Protein 1g 2%

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 2mg 10%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%