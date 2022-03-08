Hover to Zoom
La Fe Maduros Ripe Plantains
40 ozUPC: 0002354510165
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
13.0 About servings per container
Serving size84 grams
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium3mg0.13%
Total Carbohydrate36g12%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar27g54%
Protein1g
Calcium20g2%
Iron2.16mg12%
Vitamin A117mcg13%
Vitamin C22.5mcg25%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
ripe plantains and vegetable oil
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
