Nutrition Facts

8.0 About servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 80

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0.5g 1% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g 0%

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 16g 6% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Sugar 3g 6%

Protein 2g 4%

Calcium 0mcg 0%

Iron 0.4mg 2%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%