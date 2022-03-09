Hover to Zoom
La Fe Mini Corn on the Cob
8 ct / 2.16 lbUPC: 0002354500298
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
8.0 About servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate16g6%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar3g6%
Protein2g4%
Calcium0mcg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
yellow corn on the cob
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
