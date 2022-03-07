Hover to Zoom
La Fe Pulp Mora
14 ozUPC: 0002354502601
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
4.0 About servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0g0%
Total Carbohydrate10g3%
Dietary Fiber5g19%
Sugar5g10%
Protein1g2%
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1mg3%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
mora (blackberry pulp)
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
