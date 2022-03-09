Ingredients

Enriched Flour (bleached Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, And Enzyme), Vegetable Shortening (palm Oil And Fractions Antioxidant Blend Citric Acid, Synergist), And/or (refined & Deodorized Mix Of Palm Oil And Its Fractions. Tbhq As Antioxidant. Citric Acid As Synergist. Dimethylpolysiloxane, An Anti-foam Agent Added), Water, Salt And Yellow Prussiate Of Soda.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More