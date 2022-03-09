Hover to Zoom
La Fe Special White Pastry Dough
13 ozUPC: 0002354500271
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
10.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 piece
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g4%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg9%
Total Carbohydrate21g8%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g2%
Protein4g8%
Calcium5mg0.5%
Iron1mg6%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Enriched Flour (bleached Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, And Enzyme), Vegetable Shortening (palm Oil And Fractions Antioxidant Blend Citric Acid, Synergist), And/or (refined & Deodorized Mix Of Palm Oil And Its Fractions. Tbhq As Antioxidant. Citric Acid As Synergist. Dimethylpolysiloxane, An Anti-foam Agent Added), Water, Salt And Yellow Prussiate Of Soda.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
