Shining from the first toast to the last sip, our playful pop of pink is an effervescent new way to enjoy Rosé. A balance of our traditional Prosecco and the delicate elegance of Pinot Noir, La Marca Prosecco Rosé sparkles with our classic aromas of white flowers, peach and pear, blending with hints of ripe red cherry, raspberry and wild strawberry. Vibrant and refreshing, this bubbly is perfect for both lively occasions and spontaneous celebrations.

One 750 mL bottle of La Marca Prosecco Rosé Sparkling Wine

Crisp and refreshing palate with lively bubbles, aromas of white flowers, and notes of fresh strawberry and cherry

Prosecco Rosé is the perfect new drink for fun occasions with friends

Enjoy on its own, with any meal or in a cocktail

D.O.C. Product of Italy

Best served chilled