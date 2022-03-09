La Mexicana™ Hot Salsa
Fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, jalapenos and cilantro combine in a chunky salsa for the perfect blend of heat, spice and flavor. Perfect for dipping or used as an ingredient to add excitement to everyday dishes.
- No added sugars or high fructose corn syrup.
- Gluten Free
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Onions, Fresh Jalapenos, Salt, Fresh Cilantro, Garlic (Water, Garlic, Phosphoric Acid, Sodium Benzoate [To Help Protect Flavor]), Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate (To Help Protect Flavor), Potassium Sorbate (To Help Protect Flavor), Lactic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Ascorbic Acid, Beet Powder (For Color), Capsicum (Propylene Glycol, Natural Extractives of Chili Peppers, Water).
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
