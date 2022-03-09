La Mexicana™ Hot Salsa Perspective: front
La Mexicana™ Hot Salsa Perspective: back
La Mexicana™ Hot Salsa Perspective: top
La Mexicana™ Hot Salsa

16 ozUPC: 0002011300149
Located in AISLE 23

Product Details

Fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, jalapenos and cilantro combine in a chunky salsa for the perfect blend of heat, spice and flavor. Perfect for dipping or used as an ingredient to add excitement to everyday dishes.

  • No added sugars or high fructose corn syrup.
  • Gluten Free

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium125mg5.43%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium94mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Onions, Fresh Jalapenos, Salt, Fresh Cilantro, Garlic (Water, Garlic, Phosphoric Acid, Sodium Benzoate [To Help Protect Flavor]), Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate (To Help Protect Flavor), Potassium Sorbate (To Help Protect Flavor), Lactic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Ascorbic Acid, Beet Powder (For Color), Capsicum (Propylene Glycol, Natural Extractives of Chili Peppers, Water).

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
