La Mexicana Medium Salsa
16 ozUPC: 0002011300152
Nutritional Information
Low Fat
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium120mg5.22%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium94mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tomatoes, Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Jalapenos, Salt, Cilantro, Garlic (Garlic, Water, Phosphoric Acid, Sodium Benzoate [To Help Protect Flavor]), Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate (To Help Protect Flavor), Potassium Sorbate (To Help Protect Flavor), Lactic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Ascorbic Acid, Beet Powder (For Color), Capsicum (Propylene Glycol, Natural Extractives of Chili Peppers, Water)
Allergen Info
Free from Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
