La Mexicana Mild Salsa
Product Details
Fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, jalapenos and cilantro combine in a mild, chunky salsa for the perfect blend of spice and flavor. Perfect for dipping or used as an ingredient to add excitement to everyday dishes.
- No added sugars or high fructose corn syrup
- This product is Gluten Free
- Fresh produce callouts featured on packaging
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes, Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Jalapenos, Salt, Cilantro, Garlic (Garlic, Water, Phosphoric Acid, Sodium Benzoate [To Help Protect Flavor]), Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate (To Help Protect Flavor), Potassium Sorbate (To Help Protect Flavor), Xanthan Gum, Ascorbic Acid, Beet Powder (For Color)
Allergen Info
Free from Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More