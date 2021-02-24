Hover to Zoom
La Preferida® Black Beans
16 ozUPC: 0007152401215
Located in AISLE 6
Product Details
Small in size but mighty in taste, La Preferida® Black Beans are the nutritional powerhouse your next meal needs. Each serving packs 15g of fiber (double that of canned beans) and 9g of protein per serving. Our fijoles negros are a perfect side dish for any Mexican meal- or make refried beans from scratch!
- Contains no artificial colors or preservatives.
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (56 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg0.43%
Total Carbohydrate33g12%
Dietary Fiber17g60.71%
Sugar1g
Protein13g
Calcium18mg2%
Iron3.3mg20%
Potassium850mg20%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Black Beans
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.