La Preferida Chick Peas
16 ozUPC: 0007152401196
La Preferida Chick Peas are an iconic Mexican ingredient that's versatile to use with a satisfying nutty flavor. Blend them to create your own healthy hummus or add them in soups and stews like a classic pozole. There's no wrong way to prepare a chick pea!
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (45 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3.08%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium25mg1.04%
Total Carbohydrate29g9.67%
Dietary Fiber14g56%
Sugar1g
Protein8g
Calcium60mg6%
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Chickpeas
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
