Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
La Preferida® Mild Red Chile Enchilada Sauce
10 ozUPC: 0007152415465
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Authentic Mexican Ingredients. Mild flavored red enchilada sauce.
Shipping & Return Information
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (65 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium250mg10.87%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium11mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Red Chile Paste, Wheat Flour, Canola Oil, Salt, Tomato Paste, Spices, Caramel Color, Garlic Powder, Red Color #40, Citric Acid.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More