La Preferida Organic Taco Seasoning

1 ozUPC: 0007152415970
La Preferida Organic Taco Seasoning is made using only the finest organic ingredients – a unique blend of spices like cumin, chili pepper, paprika, garlic and oregano. Use as a quick seasoning for ground beef or as a dry rub. Mix with yogurt or nacho cheese for a quick dip. Sprinkle on snacks like popcorn or roasted chickpeas. There's no limit to what you can do!

  • UDSA Certified Organic
  • Contains no artificial colors, preservatives or added sugar
  • Vegetarian and vegan friendly – free of any animal products

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
5.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size2 Tsp dry mix (5g)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium210mg9%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium9mg0%
Iron5mg30%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

*Cumin, *Onion Powder, *Chili Pepper, *Paprika, *Garlic Powder, Sea Salt, *Corn Starch, *Oregano, *Black Pepper, Citric Acid. *Organic

Not intentionally nor inherently included Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

