La Preferida Organic Taco Seasoning
Product Details
La Preferida Organic Taco Seasoning is made using only the finest organic ingredients – a unique blend of spices like cumin, chili pepper, paprika, garlic and oregano. Use as a quick seasoning for ground beef or as a dry rub. Mix with yogurt or nacho cheese for a quick dip. Sprinkle on snacks like popcorn or roasted chickpeas. There's no limit to what you can do!
- UDSA Certified Organic
- Contains no artificial colors, preservatives or added sugar
- Vegetarian and vegan friendly – free of any animal products
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
*Cumin, *Onion Powder, *Chili Pepper, *Paprika, *Garlic Powder, Sea Salt, *Corn Starch, *Oregano, *Black Pepper, Citric Acid. *Organic
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
