La Preferida Pinto Beans
La Preferida Pinto Beans

2 lbUPC: 0007152401125
Did you know: this kitchen chameleon changes its color from speckled to pink when its finished cooking? With just a little care these dried pinto beans can be transformed into a side dish staple homemade refried beans. If set and leave it is more your speed, try one of our slow cook recipes below. DIRECTIONS: Quick Soak: Boil beans and water for 2 minutes, remove from heat. Cover and let stand for 1 hour. Long Soak: Let beans and water stand for 6-8 hours (overnight).

  • Kosher- This product contains only kosher-mandated ingredients and has been prepared in accordance with Jewish regulations
  • Contains no artificial colors or preservatives

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (36 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg0.63%
Total Carbohydrate22g7.33%
Dietary Fiber14g56%
Sugar1g
Protein7g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron2.7mg15%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Pinto Beans

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

