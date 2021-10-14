La Preferida Pinto Beans
Product Details
Did you know: this kitchen chameleon changes its color from speckled to pink when its finished cooking? With just a little care these dried pinto beans can be transformed into a side dish staple homemade refried beans. If set and leave it is more your speed, try one of our slow cook recipes below. DIRECTIONS: Quick Soak: Boil beans and water for 2 minutes, remove from heat. Cover and let stand for 1 hour. Long Soak: Let beans and water stand for 6-8 hours (overnight).
- Kosher- This product contains only kosher-mandated ingredients and has been prepared in accordance with Jewish regulations
- Contains no artificial colors or preservatives
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pinto Beans
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More