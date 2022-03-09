Hover to Zoom
La Preferida Pinto Beans
16 ozUPC: 0007152401172
Did you know: this kitchen chameleon changes its color from speckled to pink when its finished cooking? With just a little care these dried pinto beans can be transformed into a side dish staple
- Contains no artificial colors or preservatives
- Kosher- This product contains only kosher-mandated ingredients and has been prepared in accordance with Jewish regulations.
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (dry) (36 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg0.63%
Total Carbohydrate22g7.33%
Dietary Fiber14g56%
Sugar1g
Protein7g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron2.7mg15%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Pinto Beans
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
