La Terra Fina Cheddar & Broccoli Quiche

23 ozUPC: 0064041051331
We’ve picked fresh broccoli florets direct from the fields for your quiche. Enjoy our simple blend of the best quality mild and sharp cheddar cheeses for a meal done right and ready in minutes.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
5.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1/5 Quiche Slice. Cheddar & Broccoli Quiche
Amount per serving
Calories300
% Daily value*
Total Fat18g23%
Saturated Fat8g40%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8%
Sodium460mg20%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar3g
Protein11g
Calcium198mg15%
Iron0mg
Potassium106mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cheddar & Broccoli Quiche: Enriched Wheat Flour (wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), Egg Whites, Whole Milk (milk, vitamin D3), Broccoli, Mild Cheddar Cheese (pasteurized milk, cheese cultures, salt, enzymes, annatto), Palm Oil, Water, Canola Oil†, Onions, Sharp Cheddar Cheese (pasteurized milk, cheese cultures, salt, enzymes, annatto), Corn Starch†, Sea Salt, Butter (cream, salt), Evaporated Cane Sugar†, Natural Cheese Flavor, Isolated Oat Fiber, Sugar†, Granulated Garlic, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Cayenne Pepper. CONTAINS: MILK, EGG, WHEAT

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
