Cheddar & Broccoli Quiche: Enriched Wheat Flour (wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), Egg Whites, Whole Milk (milk, vitamin D3), Broccoli, Mild Cheddar Cheese (pasteurized milk, cheese cultures, salt, enzymes, annatto), Palm Oil, Water, Canola Oil†, Onions, Sharp Cheddar Cheese (pasteurized milk, cheese cultures, salt, enzymes, annatto), Corn Starch†, Sea Salt, Butter (cream, salt), Evaporated Cane Sugar†, Natural Cheese Flavor, Isolated Oat Fiber, Sugar†, Granulated Garlic, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Cayenne Pepper. CONTAINS: MILK, EGG, WHEAT

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

