Ingredients

Water, Oat Fiber, Whole Wheat Flour, Soy Flour, Wheat Gluten, Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Contains 2% or Less of Each of: Non-aluminum Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Sea Salt, Guar Gum, Citric Acid, Yeast, Xanthan Gum, To Maintain Freshness (Sorbic Acid, Calcium Propionate)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More