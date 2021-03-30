Hover to Zoom
La Tortilla Factory Low Carb Whole Wheat Tortilla Factorys
13 ozUPC: 0007885802018
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tortilla (36 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg8.7%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber8g28.57%
Sugar0g
Protein5g
Calcium45mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium104mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Oat Fiber, Whole Wheat Flour, Soy Flour, Wheat Gluten, Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Contains 2% or Less of Each of: Non-aluminum Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Sea Salt, Guar Gum, Citric Acid, Yeast, Xanthan Gum, To Maintain Freshness (Sorbic Acid, Calcium Propionate)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
