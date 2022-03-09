Our expeller-pressed vegetable oil is everyday oil made better for you and the planet. This soy-free and non-GMO cooking oil is a blend of canola and sunflower oil to provide a good source of Omega 3. A neutral flavor and high smoke point make it ideal for high heat cooking, frying, and baking. The bottle is made of recyclable PET with 100% post-consumer recycled waste, because we’re committed to leaving the planet a better place. Now it’s possible to reuse and recycle with every meal. Our oil is physically extracted without the use of any chemicals or solvents in the process.

Expeller-pressed

Non-GMO

Soy-free

Gluten-free

Vegan