La Tourangelle® Expeller-Pressed Vegetable Oil
Product Details
Our expeller-pressed vegetable oil is everyday oil made better for you and the planet. This soy-free and non-GMO cooking oil is a blend of canola and sunflower oil to provide a good source of Omega 3. A neutral flavor and high smoke point make it ideal for high heat cooking, frying, and baking. The bottle is made of recyclable PET with 100% post-consumer recycled waste, because we’re committed to leaving the planet a better place. Now it’s possible to reuse and recycle with every meal. Our oil is physically extracted without the use of any chemicals or solvents in the process.
- Expeller-pressed
- Non-GMO
- Soy-free
- Gluten-free
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Canola Oil and Sunflower Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More