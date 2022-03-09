La Tourangelle® Expeller-Pressed Vegetable Oil Perspective: front
La Tourangelle® Expeller-Pressed Vegetable Oil Perspective: back
La Tourangelle® Expeller-Pressed Vegetable Oil Perspective: left
La Tourangelle® Expeller-Pressed Vegetable Oil Perspective: right
La Tourangelle® Expeller-Pressed Vegetable Oil Perspective: top
La Tourangelle® Expeller-Pressed Vegetable Oil Perspective: bottom
La Tourangelle® Expeller-Pressed Vegetable Oil

40 fl ozUPC: 0085000369533
Product Details

Our expeller-pressed vegetable oil is everyday oil made better for you and the planet. This soy-free and non-GMO cooking oil is a blend of canola and sunflower oil to provide a good source of Omega 3. A neutral flavor and high smoke point make it ideal for high heat cooking, frying, and baking. The bottle is made of recyclable PET with 100% post-consumer recycled waste, because we’re committed to leaving the planet a better place. Now it’s possible to reuse and recycle with every meal. Our oil is physically extracted without the use of any chemicals or solvents in the process.

  • Expeller-pressed
  • Non-GMO
  • Soy-free
  • Gluten-free
  • Vegan

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
79.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 tablespoon
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g18%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Polyunsaturated Fat4g0.14%
Monounsaturated Fat9g0.9%
Sodium0mg
Total Carbohydrate0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Canola Oil and Sunflower Oil

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
