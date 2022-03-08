La Victoria® Hot Ranchera Salsa
Product Details
This is the Salsa Ranchera for the bold and the few. Red tomatoes and crisp onions get a powerful punch from crazy-hot jalapeno peppers in our fire-breathing LA VICTORIA Salsa Ranchera Hot.
Shipping & Return Information
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes, Water, Tomato Puree (Tomato Paste, Water), Green Jalapeno Peppers, Onions, Less Than 2% of Salt, Distilled Vinegar, Garlic Modified Food Starch
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
