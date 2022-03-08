La Victoria® Hot Ranchera Salsa Perspective: front
La Victoria® Hot Ranchera Salsa Perspective: back
La Victoria® Hot Ranchera Salsa Perspective: left
La Victoria® Hot Ranchera Salsa Perspective: right
La Victoria® Hot Ranchera Salsa

16 ozUPC: 0007210101196
This is the Salsa Ranchera for the bold and the few. Red tomatoes and crisp onions get a powerful punch from crazy-hot jalapeno peppers in our fire-breathing LA VICTORIA Salsa Ranchera Hot.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium160mg6.67%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Vitamin C4.8mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Tomatoes, Water, Tomato Puree (Tomato Paste, Water), Green Jalapeno Peppers, Onions, Less Than 2% of Salt, Distilled Vinegar, Garlic Modified Food Starch

Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

