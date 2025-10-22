La Victoria Mild Red Taco Sauce Perspective: front
La Victoria Mild Red Taco Sauce Perspective: left
La Victoria Mild Red Taco Sauce Perspective: right
La Victoria Mild Red Taco Sauce

15 ozUPC: 0007210101116
La Victoria Red Taco Sauce Mild is the classic red taco sauce for those who prefer a little less heat. It has the right notes of red chiles to complement any classic Mexican recipe.

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tablespoon (16 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium105mg4.38%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Water, Tomato Paste, Onions, Distilled Vinegar, Modified Food Starch, Less Than 2% of: Salt, Sugar, Spices, Citric Acid, Garlic, Sodium Benzoate (A Preservative).

Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

