La Victoria Mild Red Taco Sauce
Product Details
La Victoria Red Taco Sauce Mild is the classic red taco sauce for those who prefer a little less heat. It has the right notes of red chiles to complement any classic Mexican recipe.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Tomato Paste, Onions, Distilled Vinegar, Modified Food Starch, Less Than 2% of: Salt, Sugar, Spices, Citric Acid, Garlic, Sodium Benzoate (A Preservative).
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More