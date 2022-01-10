Hover to Zoom
Labatt Blue Canadian Pilsner
6 cans / 16 fl ozUPC: 0006206705153
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories132
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate9.1g3%
Protein1.2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More