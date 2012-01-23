Hover to Zoom
Laci La Beau Cinnamon Spice Super Dieter's Tea
30 CountUPC: 0008098701018
Product Details
Laci Le Beau® Cinnamon Spice Herbal Tea combines tangy orange and sweet papaya, with licorice root and cinnamon with chrysanthemum and a touch of honeysuckle. To complete this blend: senna leaf is also added, which will help cleanse your body of impurities and support your weight loss efforts.
- Herbal Dietary Supplement
- Supports Weight Loss Efforts
- Helps Eliminate Impurities
- Naturally Caffeine Free