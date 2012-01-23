Laci La Beau Cinnamon Spice Super Dieter's Tea Perspective: front
Laci La Beau Cinnamon Spice Super Dieter's Tea

30 CountUPC: 0008098701018
Product Details

Laci Le Beau® Cinnamon Spice Herbal Tea combines tangy orange and sweet papaya, with licorice root and cinnamon with chrysanthemum and a touch of honeysuckle. To complete this blend: senna leaf is also added, which will help cleanse your body of impurities and support your weight loss efforts.

  • Herbal Dietary Supplement
  • Supports Weight Loss Efforts
  • Helps Eliminate Impurities
  • Naturally Caffeine Free