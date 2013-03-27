Laci Le Beau Lemon Mint Super Dieter's Tea Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Laci Le Beau Lemon Mint Super Dieter's Tea

30 CountUPC: 0008098701017
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • #1 Selling Dieter's Tea
  • Supports Weight Loss Efforts
  • Helps Eliminate Impurities
  • Naturally Caffeine Free