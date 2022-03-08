Laci Le Beau Maximum Strength Super Dieter's Tea Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Laci Le Beau Maximum Strength Super Dieter's Tea

12 ctUPC: 0008098701022
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • Supports Weight Loss Efforts
  • Helps Eliminate Impurities
  • Naturally Caffeine Free

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Senna Leaf , Stevia Leaf Extract , Spearmint , Leaf , Licorice Root , Marshmallow , Eleutherococcus senticosus , Cinnamon Bark , Papaya Leaf , Chamomile Leaf German , Honeysuckle Flowers Japanese , Oranges Peel

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More