Ingredients

CORN SYRUP, SUGAR, PALM OIL, AND LESS THAN 2% OF MONO- AND DIGLYCERIDES, MALIC ACID, HYDROGENATED COTTONSEED OIL, SALT, NATURAL FLAVORS, SOY LECITHIN, BLUE 1, RED 40, YELLOW 5

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.