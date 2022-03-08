Laffy Taffy Assorted Bulk Pack - 145 Pieces Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Laffy Taffy Assorted Bulk Pack - 145 Pieces Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Laffy Taffy Assorted Bulk Pack - 145 Pieces Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Laffy Taffy Assorted Bulk Pack - 145 Pieces

49.3 ozUPC: 0007920079349
Purchase Options

Product Details

Laffy Taffy is incredible long lasting flavorful chew that comes in a variety of fun assorted flavors

Strawberry, Sour Apple, Grape, and Banana flavors

  • Laffy Taffy is an incredible long lasting flavorful chew that comes in a variety of fun assorted flavors
  • With jokes on every wrapper, unwrap some delicious silliness 145 pieces per tub
  • Strawberry, Sour Apple, Grape, and Banana flavors

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
48.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium40mg2%
Total Carbohydrate25g9%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar17g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
CORN SYRUP, SUGAR, PALM OIL, AND LESS THAN 2% OF MONO- AND DIGLYCERIDES, MALIC ACID, HYDROGENATED COTTONSEED OIL, SALT, NATURAL FLAVORS, SOY LECITHIN, BLUE 1, RED 40, YELLOW 5

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More