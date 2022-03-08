Laffy Taffy Assorted Bulk Pack - 145 Pieces
Product Details
Laffy Taffy is incredible long lasting flavorful chew that comes in a variety of fun assorted flavors
Strawberry, Sour Apple, Grape, and Banana flavors
- With jokes on every wrapper, unwrap some delicious silliness 145 pieces per tub
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
CORN SYRUP, SUGAR, PALM OIL, AND LESS THAN 2% OF MONO- AND DIGLYCERIDES, MALIC ACID, HYDROGENATED COTTONSEED OIL, SALT, NATURAL FLAVORS, SOY LECITHIN, BLUE 1, RED 40, YELLOW 5
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
