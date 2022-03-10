Hover to Zoom
Laffy Taffy® Banana Rope Candy
24 ct / 0.81 ozUPC: 0007920053431
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
24.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 Pouch
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Sodium40mg2%
Total Carbohydrate18g6%
Sugar11g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
CORN SYRUP, SUGAR, PALM OIL, AND LESS THAN 2 % OF MONO- AND DIGLYCERIDES, HYDROGENATED COTTONSEED OIL, SALT, SOY LECITHIN. NATURAL FLAVOR, YELLOW 5
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More