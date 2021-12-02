Hover to Zoom
Laguna Coconut Milk Drink
10.5 fl ozUPC: 0063919250152
Product Details
Need refreshment that will quench your thirst? Laguna Coconut Milk Drink is a refreshing drink that will please your senses.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (310 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium25mg1.09%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar21g
Protein1g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium320mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Coconut Water, Coconut Milk, Water, Sugar, Mono and Diglycerides
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
