A hazy & bright spectacle with a dazzling array of hops. This fascinating ferment is full of fabulous Sabro, Citra, Cashmere & Comet hops for a smooth, tropical fruitiness. A slightly bitter, densely hazy phenomenon that’s wondrously light in mouthfeel, keeping you satiated yet still coming back for more — thanks to that sweet-spot of 6% ABV. Whoa.