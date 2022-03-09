Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Lakanto Classic Monk Fruit Sweetener
1 lbUPC: 0084307600022
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
Lakanto Monk Fruit Sweetener is the only zero-calorie, zero-glycemic sweetener that is just like sugar. It is made from monk fruit which was used for centuries in eastern traditional herbalism to increase chi and well-being, earning it the nickname “The Immortals’ Fruit”. We still grow and harvest monk fruit for Lakanto in the same pristine area and according to traditional and environmental methods.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
59.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 teaspoon
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0g0%
Total Carbohydrate4g0%
Sugar0g0%
Protein0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Erythritol, Monk Fruit Extract
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More