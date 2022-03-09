Hover to Zoom
Lakanto Monk Fruit Classic Powdered Sweetener
1 lbUPC: 0084307600052
Powdered Monk Fruit Sweetener is a 2:1 confectioners sweetener that is perfect for frostings, glazes, desserts and more. Simply replace the powdered sugar in any recipe with a half portion of Powdered Monk Fruit Sweetener for the perfect sugar-free treat.
- With erythritol
- Zero calories
- Zerp glycemic
- Zero after taste
- Non GMO
- Zero Additives
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
15.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 teaspoon
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0g0%
Total Carbohydrate4g0%
Sugar0g0%
Protein0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Erythritol, Monkfruit extract
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
