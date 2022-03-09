Lakanto Original Monkfruit Liquid Sweetener Extract Drops
Product Details
Lakanto Liquid Monkfruit Sweeteners are an excellent, quick and convenient way to sweeten your beverages! With zero calories and zero glycemic index, you can sweeten your drinks with ease and without a bitter aftertaste. Lakanto Liquid Monkfruit Sweetener is a great alternative for those who are sensitive to erythritol/sugar alcohols or any other artificial sweeteners. Lakanto boasts robust flavors coming from the highest quality monk fruits.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Monkfruit Extract and Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
