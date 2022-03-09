Lakanto Original Monkfruit Liquid Sweetener Extract Drops Perspective: front
Lakanto Original Monkfruit Liquid Sweetener Extract Drops Perspective: back
Lakanto Original Monkfruit Liquid Sweetener Extract Drops Perspective: left
Lakanto Original Monkfruit Liquid Sweetener Extract Drops Perspective: right
Lakanto Original Monkfruit Liquid Sweetener Extract Drops

1.76 ozUPC: 0084307600044
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

Lakanto Liquid Monkfruit Sweeteners are an excellent, quick and convenient way to sweeten your beverages! With zero calories and zero glycemic index, you can sweeten your drinks with ease and without a bitter aftertaste. Lakanto Liquid Monkfruit Sweetener is a great alternative for those who are sensitive to erythritol/sugar alcohols or any other artificial sweeteners. Lakanto boasts robust flavors coming from the highest quality monk fruits.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
330.0 About servings per container
Serving size3-4 Drops
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0g0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Monkfruit Extract and Natural Flavor

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
