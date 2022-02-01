Saute vegetables or fry up some eggs using little or no fat with this non-stick high fry pan from Italian Cookware.

. Collection - Suprema. High Fry Pan. The fry pan is treated with a non-stick layer inside and out making for easy cleanup and is dishwasher safe.. The Bakelite handle is designed for comfort and a safer grip.. Composed of several layers of non-stick coating on a cast aluminum base.. Size - 9.5 in.