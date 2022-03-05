Simmer sauces gravies and soups without the fear of sticking using little or no fat with this non-stick sauce pan from Italian Cookware.

. Collection - Uniqum. Rubino Sauce Pan with 2 Handles. Composed of several layers of non-stick coating with a ceramic base reinforcement creating a compact film always smooth and completely impermeable.. The patented inox double bottom is anti-warp anti-skid and allows for even heat distribution; suitable for all cooking applications including induction.. The sauce pan is treated with a non-stick layer inside and out making for easy cleanup and is dishwasher safe.. The bakelite handle is designed for comfort and a safer grip. Size - 9.95 in.