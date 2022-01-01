Land Forces 5700 Battle Copter Building Brick Kit (51 Pcs) Perspective: front
Land Forces 5700 Battle Copter Building Brick Kit (51 Pcs)

1UPC: 0066774111658
Purchase Options

Product Details

Sluban building bricks are 100% compatible with the leading brands! The ABS Plastic anti-wear material is safe for kids to play with, the colors do not fade and the material is stable. The newest Sluban mini-figures' heads and wrists can be rotated 15 degrees, the waists can be rotated 360 degrees.

Features. Land Forces Battle Copter. 51 PieceSpecifications. Weight: 0.15 lbs

 